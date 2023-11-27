Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,922 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 573.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 436,695 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 247.2% in the second quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,836 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

