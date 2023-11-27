Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 128,972 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 54,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $53.85 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

