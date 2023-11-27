Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.57% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $55.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $786.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $56.87.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

