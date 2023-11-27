Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.74% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $127.18 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $106.31 and a one year high of $127.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average of $118.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

