Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 96,504 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,504 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.85% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFS stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

