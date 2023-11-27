Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 576,707 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 441.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,707 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

