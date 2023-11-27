Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 428,856 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 897.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,856 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 2.67% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 98,059.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,061,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,239 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 1,295,216 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 222,953 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,866,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $21.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $349.54 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

