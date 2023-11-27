Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,005 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

