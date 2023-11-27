Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $91.14 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

