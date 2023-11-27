Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 68,044 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,532 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Halliburton by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HAL opened at $38.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

