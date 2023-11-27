Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $12.53 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.94 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

