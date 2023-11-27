Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 407,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 39,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

