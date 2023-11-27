Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $11.27 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

