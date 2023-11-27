Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,707 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.99% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $81.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $78.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

