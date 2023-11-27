Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $64,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.39.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average of $130.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

