Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

