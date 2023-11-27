Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,296 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 8.42% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,960,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $50.30 on Monday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $155.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.