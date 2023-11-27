Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 3,005 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.66% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $382,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

