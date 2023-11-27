Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 14,341 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after buying an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $74.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

