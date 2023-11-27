Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Diageo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after buying an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after buying an additional 188,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after buying an additional 864,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.04. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.53) to GBX 2,950 ($36.91) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.17) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.05) to GBX 4,440 ($55.55) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

