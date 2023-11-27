Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 509,214 Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFLFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 509,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMFL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,978,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 154,210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,628,000.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:IMFL opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile



The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

