Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 960 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

KEYS opened at $136.04 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average of $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

