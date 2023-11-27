Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SEED stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

