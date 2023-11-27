Okta (OKTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Okta Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $73.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

