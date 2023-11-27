O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,014 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.25.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

