O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,276 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.52.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

