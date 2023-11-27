O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,674 Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Kenon worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kenon during the second quarter valued at $90,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Kenon by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter valued at $233,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEN opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.43. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 101.51%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

