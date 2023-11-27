O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 20,105 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,105 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 367.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 112,049 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,647,000 after buying an additional 209,182 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth about $3,416,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $26.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.54%.

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

