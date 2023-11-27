O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,259 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PBF Energy worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

PBF opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.