O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 600.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Allstate Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ALL opened at $136.61 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

