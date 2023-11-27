O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,078 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CRH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CRH by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CRH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 231.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of CRH opened at $61.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

