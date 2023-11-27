O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 365,033 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $79.01 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

