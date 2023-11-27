O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 8.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 235,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 14,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 44,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,399 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $795.00 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.92 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $742.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $758.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.85.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

