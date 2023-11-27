O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,628 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth $24,105,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Infosys by 12.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infosys by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,497,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,018 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

