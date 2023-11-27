O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $353.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $387.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

