O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 76.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ventas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $26,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $45.11 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4,515.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

