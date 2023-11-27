O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,534 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

USRT stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.