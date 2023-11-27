NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Position Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NOV worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $698,718,000 after purchasing an additional 284,784 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after buying an additional 7,259,286 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,010,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,383,000 after buying an additional 653,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,398,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $285,024,000 after buying an additional 154,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NOV stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

