NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 15th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$122.18 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.