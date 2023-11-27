Northland Power Inc. (NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 15th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Northland Power Price Performance

NPI opened at C$21.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.40.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.96.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.