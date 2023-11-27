Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,622 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.27% of MercadoLibre worth $157,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,535.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,307.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,276.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,549.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

