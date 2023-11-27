Northern Trust Corp Sells 84,010 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,010 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of CarMax worth $127,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of CarMax by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX opened at $64.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.