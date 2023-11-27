Northern Trust Corp Has $10.75 Billion Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,401,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,307,300 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of NVIDIA worth $10,745,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 118,752 shares of company stock worth $55,247,884 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $477.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

