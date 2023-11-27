North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$26.65 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$17.05 and a one year high of C$34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$712.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of C$194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.36 million. On average, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.4714765 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.94.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

