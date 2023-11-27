Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$7.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$11.25.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXR.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.67.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.