NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,656 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $78.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

