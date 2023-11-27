Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRMR. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.90.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TRMR
Tremor International Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Tremor International
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 1,610.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tremor International by 7,745.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tremor International
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.