Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRMR. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.57 million, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 1,610.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tremor International by 7,745.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

