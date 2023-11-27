nCino (NCNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nCino Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. nCino has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at nCino

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $147,615.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,596,538.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,596,538.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,240 shares of company stock worth $555,897. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $149,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

