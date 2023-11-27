National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$97.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$101.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NA. CIBC reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cormark lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. CSFB set a C$108.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$102.88.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$90.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.44. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$84.27 and a one year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.37 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5957447 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$90.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,009.20. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

