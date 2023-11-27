Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 28th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $365.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NNOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano-X Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.